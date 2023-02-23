Quran Seeks to Build A Society that Neither Oppresses Nor Accepts Oppression: Iran President

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the Holy Quran is a divine book that seeks to build a society that stands on its own feet and neither oppresses nor accepts oppression.

"The Quran and the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) are a source of guidance for all people, especially pious people who have their hearts ready for enlightenment and acceptance of the heavenly verses and guidance of the Prophet benefit from this guidance," the president said at the closing ceremony of Iran’s 39th international Quran competition.The ceremony was held Wednesday evening here in the Iranian capital.The president stated that the people who are ready to accept the guidance of the Quran and the Messenger are an Ummah (community), and added, "The Ummah is a group of people who have a goal, do not stop and stand still, and their movement and transformation is towards the truth".Raisi considered the presence of an Imam as another feature of the Ummah and stated, "The Imam of the Ummah uses all the capacities of the Ummah to bring it to high and lofty goals and tries to train talented souls on the path of truth".The Iranian president considered attention to the Quran as the key to unity, honor and authority as well as the saving factor of the Islamic society and noted, "If the Quran is a sanctuary for everyone, no one will feel despair and exhaustion, because the Quran always invites man to hope and effort".He added, "The presence of the beloved Prophet of Islam and the Holy Quran is promising and they seek to build a dynamic and lively society in which people are not affected but are effective in various social, economic and political fields".Raisi further stated, "The Quran seeks to build a society that stands on its own feet and neither oppresses nor accepts oppression. Naturally, the enemies don't like such a society and they try to destroy it, but they can't do anything against a society whose sanctuary is the Quran and the Great Prophet (PBUH)".The president added, "Today, that the sanctuary of our society is in the Quran and the enemy, who has been hit in this area, is looking for it to show its hatred and despair by insulting the Quran and the Prophet of Islam".In another part of his speech, the president said, "International Quranic competitions in Islamic Iran are the mother of all Quranic competitions in the world".Raisi further described the Holy Quran as a link between nations, regardless of geographical borders and a protector of cultures and societies against the invasion of Western culture, according to the website of the president’s office.He added, "Religious democracy is paying attention to religion and at the same time the will of the people, and basically the reason for the enemy's hatred towards the Islamic Revolution and our people is exactly this issue".Raisi also emphasized the necessity of special attention of all government departments and officials to the issue of Quran and promotion of Quranic culture as a duty in order to protect the society.