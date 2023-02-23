0
Thursday 23 February 2023 - 08:55

Quran Seeks to Build A Society that Neither Oppresses Nor Accepts Oppression: Iran President

Story Code : 1043008
Quran Seeks to Build A Society that Neither Oppresses Nor Accepts Oppression: Iran President
"The Quran and the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) are a source of guidance for all people, especially pious people who have their hearts ready for enlightenment and acceptance of the heavenly verses and guidance of the Prophet benefit from this guidance," the president said at the closing ceremony of Iran’s 39th international Quran competition.

The ceremony was held Wednesday evening here in the Iranian capital.  

The president stated that the people who are ready to accept the guidance of the Quran and the Messenger are an Ummah (community), and added, "The Ummah is a group of people who have a goal, do not stop and stand still, and their movement and transformation is towards the truth".

Raisi considered the presence of an Imam as another feature of the Ummah and stated, "The Imam of the Ummah uses all the capacities of the Ummah to bring it to high and lofty goals and tries to train talented souls on the path of truth".

The Iranian president considered attention to the Quran as the key to unity, honor and authority as well as the saving factor of the Islamic society and noted, "If the Quran is a sanctuary for everyone, no one will feel despair and exhaustion, because the Quran always invites man to hope and effort".

He added, "The presence of the beloved Prophet of Islam and the Holy Quran is promising and they seek to build a dynamic and lively society in which people are not affected but are effective in various social, economic and political fields".

Raisi further stated, "The Quran seeks to build a society that stands on its own feet and neither oppresses nor accepts oppression. Naturally, the enemies don't like such a society and they try to destroy it, but they can't do anything against a society whose sanctuary is the Quran and the Great Prophet (PBUH)".

The president added, "Today, that the sanctuary of our society is in the Quran and the enemy, who has been hit in this area, is looking for it to show its hatred and despair by insulting the Quran and the Prophet of Islam".

In another part of his speech, the president said, "International Quranic competitions in Islamic Iran are the mother of all Quranic competitions in the world".

Raisi further described the Holy Quran as a link between nations, regardless of geographical borders and a protector of cultures and societies against the invasion of Western culture, according to the website of the president’s office.

He added, "Religious democracy is paying attention to religion and at the same time the will of the people, and basically the reason for the enemy's hatred towards the Islamic Revolution and our people is exactly this issue".

Raisi also emphasized the necessity of special attention of all government departments and officials to the issue of Quran and promotion of Quranic culture as a duty in order to protect the society.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023