Hezbollah Denounces Israeli Aggression on Nablus, Voices Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance

Islam Times - Hezbollah offered on Wednesday the Palestinian people and all its factions of resistance, especially the Islamic Jihad Movement, the deepest condolences and felicitations on the fall of the righteous martyrs “who wrote epics of heroism and valor in the city of Nablus and confronted the Zionist terrorism and aggression with patience and steadfastness”.

In a statement, the Resistance Party firmly denounced the treacherous Zionist aggression that “targeted the dear city of Nablus and left ten martyrs as well as 100, including serious, injuries”.The statement added that the Israeli occupation forces’ brutal and merciless targeting of the innocent civilians confirms that this enemy cannot be deterred except by the gun and honorable arms of the resistance fighters, affirming that the Palestinian resistance will let the enemy realize the extent of its foolishness and put an end to his arrogance as well as terror.Hezbollah voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and support to all the decisions taken by its honorable leadership, which preserve its security and liberate its land.It is worth noting that the Palestinian resistance issued a new warning on Wednesday as Israeli occupation forces brutally raided the Palestinian city of Nablus, killing or injuring dozens of Palestinians including elderly people and a child.