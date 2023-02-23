“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran

Islam Times - Military affairs reporter and analyst for the “Israeli” Channel 14 website, Hillel Peyton Rosen, revealed a possible plan that the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] and the entire security establishment are preparing to implement at the moment when the political echelon urges them to attack Iran, pointing to an “attack completely different from the prior attacks on ‘nuclear sites’ in Syria and Iraq, that is, those that had already been carried out by ‘Israel’ in the past with great success.”

Rosen presented a scenario in the event that the “Israeli” side attacked Iran alone, saying, “More than 100 aircraft will exit within short periods of time from several bases with the help of refueling planes, just as they were training in the recent period together with foreign armies,” adding that “each group of aircrafts will receive a group of targets and it will be armed with accurate and high-quality ammunition – some of which are capable of penetrating fortifications and causing great destruction.”The “Israeli” analyst continued, "In addition to the aircrafts, they will require the security establishment to operate intelligence elements to diagnose targets, as well as complex technological means, and of course the ‘cyber’ that will be used as a key element in a future attack, and above all the ‘excellent intelligence weapon’.”According to Rosen, regardless of the losses that will occur during this attack – which will be very large according to estimates – it must be realized that immediately an attack will be launched against “Israel” from several fronts in parallel [Lebanon–Syria, the West Bank–Gaza], as it is very logical that the “1948 Palestinians” will also join. He that “this is the reference scenario in the security establishment – a multi- arena and comprehensive war, where ‘Israel’ will again be in the foreground with its back to the wall, and after nearly 50 years, it seems – it will have to activate its defensive and offensive system.”Regarding the results of this planned attack, Rosen considered that “a question mark can be raised in this regard,” and said: “According to estimates, such an attack on nuclear sites, with the current capabilities of the ‘Israeli’ army and the security establishment, could harm more than half of Iran's current nuclear capabilities.” He went on to say, “It can be assumed that the damage that will occur will not completely destroy the nuclear project, and that it will take a few years to fix it at best, during which Iran will accelerate its nuclear capacity as much as possible to produce a bomb, then it will have all the interests in the world to use it against ‘Israel’.”The analyst continued: “Moreover, it seems that the fighting that will erupt here, in the near and internal region, will be long and bloody, which will force the ‘Israeli’ army to take action, and force the ‘state’ to disrupt the economy for a continuous period, and all of this will bring with it large economic expenses.” He added, “In light of all of the aforementioned, the possibility that ‘Israel’ will go out alone to attack Iran is currently zero.”Rosen believed that “the window of opportunity to carry out a successful attack passed 10 years ago, and now, without the United States doing it alone or with very great cooperation with us, it seems that ‘Israel’ will have to live with a nuclear Iran despite all the slogans and fiery statements, because this is better than an all-out war that will break out due to the attack on the facilities, which will bring with it great losses and will be too hard to bear, and may even be greater than a nuclear strike.”