Iran Calls on Int’l Community to Stop Israeli Massacre of Palestinians

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry censured the Israeli regime for its brutal raid on the West Bank city of Nablus in which at least eleven Palestinians were killed and many more were injured.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced the raid and called on the international community to take immediate action to stop and condemn the genocide against Palestinians by the occupying Zionist regime and its racist and extremist cabinet.The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to the persistence and escalation of murderous and terrorist acts by the Zionists in the West Bank over the past few months including their raid on the cities of Nablus and Jenin and the killing of children, women and the elderly as well as the destruction of Palestinian homes.Kanaani noted that the continuation of this dangerous trend that is happening amid the silence and passivity of the responsible international bodies and the fake defenders of human rights in the West is intolerable and a cause of shame for them.He praised the Palestinians, especially the youth in al-Quds, Jenin, Nablus and all parts of occupied Palestine, for their courageous resistance, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.Kanaani also called for a united stance and coordinated action by Muslim countries in support of the Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance against the inhumane and terrorist acts of the Apartheid Zionist regime.Attacking Nablus on Wednesday, the Israeli regime's troops shot and killed at least 11 people, including a 72-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and two commanders of the Palestinian resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad that is based in the Gaza Strip.More than 100 others were also wounded, some critically, during the raid.The Israeli regime has intensified its crackdown on Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin since late December when Benjamin Netanyahu staged a comeback as the regime's prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.Late last month, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded over a dozen others during a violent raid on the refugee camp that is adjacent to the nearby city of Jenin.Sixty-one Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed as a result of deadly violence waged by the Israeli regime's forces and its illegal settlers so far this year, says the Palestinian health ministry.