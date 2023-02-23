Talks on Ukraine Possible If West, Kiev Lay Down Arms: Russian Senior Diplomat
Story Code : 1043029
"If the West and Kiev want to sit down at the negotiating table, they should, above all, stop bombarding Russian cities and lay down their arms. After that, it will be possible to hold a discussion based on new geopolitical realities," the senior diplomat said in an interview with TASS..
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West was not displaying any readiness for peace initiatives on the situation in Ukraine.
Last October, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky issued a decree banning any talks with Moscow stating that he was not interested in interacting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.