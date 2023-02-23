0
Thursday 23 February 2023 - 10:28

Talks on Ukraine Possible If West, Kiev Lay Down Arms: Russian Senior Diplomat

Story Code : 1043029
Talks on Ukraine Possible If West, Kiev Lay Down Arms: Russian Senior Diplomat
"If the West and Kiev want to sit down at the negotiating table, they should, above all, stop bombarding Russian cities and lay down their arms. After that, it will be possible to hold a discussion based on new geopolitical realities," the senior diplomat said in an interview with TASS..

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West was not displaying any readiness for peace initiatives on the situation in Ukraine.

Last October, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky issued a decree banning any talks with Moscow stating that he was not interested in interacting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
