Thursday 23 February 2023 - 10:39

Ben Wallace in Ominous Warning: ’War Is Coming’ To UK Within Next 7 Years

The cabinet member sounded an ominous warning, stating: "War is coming."

Wallace said the world is "definitely more dangerous, more unstable and more insecure.”

A row is brewing within Tory ranks ahead of Jeremy Hunt's Budget on March 15 as he demands a larger slice of the pie.

The defense secretary said the government needs to recognize and prepare for impending danger.

Wallace told The Sun: “Conflict is coming by the end of this decade, whether it is a cold war or hot, war is coming. We just have to recognize that in order to deter you just have to be ready, you have to be equipped and you have to stand with your friends and your allies.”

He made the remark ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on Friday.

Wallace stated: “The world is more dangerous, more anxious and more insecure… we need a greater proportion of the public spend on defense."
