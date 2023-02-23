0
Thursday 23 February 2023 - 11:37

Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution

Story Code : 1043038
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
The conference of the commanders and officials of IRGC was held on Thursday with the recitation of the message of Imam Khamenei.

“Holding such meetings to outline the horizons of the IRGC and Basij's movement towards the bright future of the Islamic Revolution is a source of joy and blessing,” His Eminence’s message read.

“The IRGC is expected to redouble its efforts to attract, nurture, and train talented young people at the level of the Islamic Revolution, strengthen its capabilities to preserve the Islamic Revolution, and strengthen its spiritual, revolutionary, and military foundations,” the Leader stated.

He concluded his remarks by wishing success for IRGC and Basij forces.
