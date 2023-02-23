0
Thursday 23 February 2023 - 21:13

Yemen’s Defense Ministry: If Enemy Does Achieving A Just Peace, The World Will Hear of Us Targeting Its Facilities

During an event marking the anniversary of the martyr President Saleh Sammad, the defense minister said: “If the enemies do not seize opportunities and initiatives and listen to truth and an honorable peace, then we have prepared our capabilities; and these capabilities will put an end to their games and they must bear the consequences.”

“If the enemy does not succeed in achieving a just peace, the world will hear of us targeting the vital and strategic facilities that we have monitored in the depths of the countries of aggression, which will sooner or later have an impact on them,” Al-Atifi said.

The Yemeni general stressed that the martyr President Samad was not changed by the authority and was not tempted by its gains. Rather, he chose work and sound management; he drew the first features of building the modern Yemeni state with high efficiency and capacity.
