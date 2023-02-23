0
Thursday 23 February 2023 - 21:45

Ayatollah Khamenei: Islam Naturally Stands against Liberal Democracy’s Plot to Dominate the World

Story Code : 1043130
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islam Naturally Stands against Liberal Democracy’s Plot to Dominate the World
Imam Khamenei further noted during the meeting that “political” and “essential” reasons are behind the widespread enmities toward the Islamic Republic.

“Certain enmities toward the Islamic Republic are related to political issues, such as its positions on issues such as Palestine,” His Eminence explained.

But the main reason behind the enmities, Imam Khamenei made clear, is the nature of the Islamic government, because it opposes those who believe in the Western prescription, which is against any kind of religious presence in social affairs, or opposes the leaders of liberal democracy, who have devised a plot to dominate over and plunder the world’s resources, hiding behind the banner of freedom and democracy.

The Islamic Republic has disrupted such a plot by uniting democracy, freedom, and religion, His Eminence underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei stated that a democracy based on religion leads to hostility because it foils the enemies’ conspiracies, highlighting the remarkable popular power of the Islamic establishment which is “unique or rare in the world.”

Meanwhile, Imam Khamenei described the Iranian people’s huge turnout in the rallies to mark the 44th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution earlier this month as another sign of the nation’s support for the Islamic establishment.

His Eminence added that the strong popular support for the Islamic establishment is a national asset, urging all to work tirelessly to preserve and increase it.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023
Pompeo
Pompeo's Israel Itinerary Compromised
21 February 2023
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
Taiwan Boosting Military Ties with Washington, President Says
21 February 2023
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
Iran Refutes Western Stories on 84% Uranium Enrichment
20 February 2023
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
Germany Lost $106.7bln in 2022 Due to Ukraine War
20 February 2023