Ayatollah Khamenei: Islam Naturally Stands against Liberal Democracy’s Plot to Dominate the World

Islam Times - In meeting with the head and members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei argued that the leaders of liberal democracy have been dominating the world for decades and that Islam naturally stands against such domination.

Imam Khamenei further noted during the meeting that “political” and “essential” reasons are behind the widespread enmities toward the Islamic Republic.“Certain enmities toward the Islamic Republic are related to political issues, such as its positions on issues such as Palestine,” His Eminence explained.But the main reason behind the enmities, Imam Khamenei made clear, is the nature of the Islamic government, because it opposes those who believe in the Western prescription, which is against any kind of religious presence in social affairs, or opposes the leaders of liberal democracy, who have devised a plot to dominate over and plunder the world’s resources, hiding behind the banner of freedom and democracy.The Islamic Republic has disrupted such a plot by uniting democracy, freedom, and religion, His Eminence underlined.Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei stated that a democracy based on religion leads to hostility because it foils the enemies’ conspiracies, highlighting the remarkable popular power of the Islamic establishment which is “unique or rare in the world.”Meanwhile, Imam Khamenei described the Iranian people’s huge turnout in the rallies to mark the 44th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution earlier this month as another sign of the nation’s support for the Islamic establishment.His Eminence added that the strong popular support for the Islamic establishment is a national asset, urging all to work tirelessly to preserve and increase it.