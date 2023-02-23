0
Thursday 23 February 2023 - 22:06

Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles from Sweden's Saab

Story Code : 1043133
"Minister of Defense Mikko Savola has approved the Defense Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million", Sputnik reported.

The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment.

Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.
