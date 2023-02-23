Sayyed Houthi Highlights US Attempts to Frustrate Oman Efforts, Calls for Holding Rallies in Support of Palestine

Islam Times - Head of Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi warned that the US has been attempting to frustrate the Omani efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Yemen.

Sayyed Houthi addressed crowds on Thursday, commemorating martyrdom of President Saleh Al-Sammad.Sayyed Houthi indicated that Al-Samad was a president that assumes the responsibility of serving people, without any personal gain, adding that US-Saudi aggression coalition noticed the martyr’s endeavor to confront the aggression and serve the YemenisMeanwhile, the Yemeni leader noted that the Saudi and Emirati regimes just implement the US orders as tools of aggression, demanding the release of Yemeni funds withheld abroad.Sayyed Houthi underscored building up Yemeni military capabilities since the beginning of US-Saudi aggression despite all the challenges.Sayyed Houthi noted that US-Saudi aggression coalition is procrastinating dialogue mediated by Oman, adding that US, UK, and all the Western countries utilized the aggression by selling weapons.On the other hand, Sayyed Al-Houthi called on the Yemenis to stage rallies in support of the Palestinian people against the Israeli aggression.