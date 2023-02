Islam Times - A bomb explosion in Kabul killed a senior Taliban commander and injured 4 others, Afghan media reported on Thursday.

Informed sources in Kabul reported that a senior Taliban commander was killed in an explosion in Kabul on Thursday morning.According to the sources, the bomb explosion took place at a Taliban checkpoint in the Sartapeh area of ​​Kabul seriously wounding 4 people.So far, no one has claimed responsibility for this incident.Taliban officials have not confirmed or denied the truth of this news.