Friday 24 February 2023 - 10:24

Blast in Iran’s Karaj Related to Basij Drill: Source

In an interview with Tasnim, the informed source said the sound of explosion and shots that were heard in the suburbs of Karaj on Thursday night were related to a drill carried out by the Basij forces.
 
According to the source, the Basij forces are attending a training course at the Shahid Motahari training camp near Karaj, and the sound of explosion was related to the explosion of fougasse -a type of improvised explosive device- that is routinely used in the war games.
 
Moreover, the forces that are receiving training in the camp have used tracer ammunition to shoot at hypothetical targets in the drill, the source added.
 
The nocturnal combat exercises are part of the 45-day training courses of Basij that are routinely held across the country.
