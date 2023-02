Islam Times - A helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed in the city of Baft, in the southern province of Kerman.

Sixteen other passengers, including 4 crew members, have been also injured.

Sajjadi, who has suffered a head injury, has been hospitalized at the Bahonar Hospital in Kerman.

Esmail Ahmadi, an advisor to the sports minister, was killed in the crash when the helicopter was landing on a football field.