0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 10:44

White Supremacists behind over 80% of Extremism-related Murders in US

Story Code : 1043220
White Supremacists behind over 80% of Extremism-related Murders in US
The advocacy group labeled 25 murders in 2022 as “extremist-related,” with 18 of those “committed in whole or part for ideological motives.” 
 
The report further noted: “All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds.” 
 
The majority of the extremist-related deaths in 2022 were caused by two mass shootings: one in May in Buffalo, New York, when an avowed white supremacist shot and killed ten black people, and another in November in Colorado Springs, where five people were slain. 
 
In most years, white supremacists are the primary perpetrators of domestic terrorism-related murders. Still, in 2022, the proportion was notably high: the ADL study states that white supremacists were responsible for 21 of the 25 murders.
Comment


Featured Stories
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023