Friday 24 February 2023 - 10:47

US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’

US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
The Republican Congressman took to Twitter to support a recent statement made by the social media platform’s chief executive Elon Musk.
 
“Elon is correct,” said Gosar, adding that “Nuland and Blinken have a deeply rooted irrational hatred of Russia.” According to the GOP Representative, the two officials “seek to get the US involved in another world war.”
 
In a subsequent post on Twitter, Gosar pointed out that Nuland was "willing to endorse violence and war."
 
He lambasted the former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, who in 2014 helped to orchestrate the coup that saw Ukraine’s democratically elected president, Viktor Yanukovych, ousted and replaced with the pro-Western Petro Poroshenko. In 2014, a leaked conversation purportedly between Nuland and then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt revealed that the US officials had been discussing who they would like to see take power in Ukraine among opposition leaders.
 
Nuland "endorsed regime change in Russia, celebrated the US’ destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, and called for the indefinite flow of arms into Ukraine," tweeted Gosar.
 
Gosar told Sputnik earlier that the United States should adopt a recent resolution introduced by lawmakers of the US House of Representatives, which calls for an immediate end to US assistance to Kiev and a peace settlement in Ukraine.
 
"America should not help to prolong a needless war and add to the body count. The current posture is untenable and a pathway to peace is long overdue. Months of escalation in weaponry and rhetoric endangers not just the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, but the whole world. It's long past time to seek a peaceful resolution and end the unfortunate death and destruction plaguing both countries," Gosar said.
 
In response to Thursday's Twitter post by Gosar, his followers on the internet commented that it was time to stop sending "billions of more cash to Ukraine".
