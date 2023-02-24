0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 10:49

Medvedev: Ukraine Future Officials to Inevitably Be Controlled by The Nationalists

Story Code : 1043223
“Then, most likely, an equally difficult period will begin,” Medvedev wrote on the Telegram channel.
 
“Months and years of grueling conflicts, tantrums and rudeness of those who will rule the remaining cob of Ukraine. Their fate is inevitable,” Medvedev talked about the future of Ukraine after the end of the conflict.
 
He explained that the Ukrainian authorities “would not be able to recognize the results of the special operation without risking execution on the same day.”
 
“The nationalists will continue to control the ruling camarilla because none of them have any ideology other than Bandera’s neo-Nazism. Admitting defeat is like death to them. Therefore, the “win sometimes” ideology can stay for a long time,” Medvedev added.
