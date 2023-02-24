0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 10:52

“Israel” on High Alert in Preparation for An Explosive Weekend

Story Code : 1043225
Greenwood added, “The ‘Israeli’ forces are well aware and expect that ‘terrorists’ will try to carry out reprisals, as we saw, a day after the last operation, other attempts to carry out additional operations, including a ‘terrorist’ who tried to stab a guard at the entrance to ‘Ma'ale Adumim’, where she was shot.”
 
He pointed out that “the ongoing alertness of the security forces can be felt,” explaining that “the operations escalated on Friday, and their climax was after Friday prayers in mosques, especially since they were accompanied with intense incitement, so the ‘Israeli’ forces are ready for every scenario.”
 
Greenwood stated that the troops were asked to maintain vigil and respond quickly to any incident.
