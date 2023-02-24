0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 21:27

Bahraini Forces Arrest 2 Children as Rights Violations, Crackdown Intensify

Story Code : 1043331
Bahraini Forces Arrest 2 Children as Rights Violations, Crackdown Intensify
The two young boys, Mojtaba Mounir and Mahdi Sayyed Maitham were arrested by the Bahraini forces on Thursday and taken before the public prosecutor’s office.

“The resumption of arrests in February coincides with the 12th anniversary of the revolution in Bahrain, in which citizens demand democracy and social justice as well as reforms and a comprehensive political plan,” said al-Wefaq National Islamic Society in a statement.

It also added that the policy of arrests and filling prisons with peaceful protesters is an immature policy that reflects security and legal chaos, and demonstrates that the Bahraini regime is moving in the wrong direction.

“The attitude of the regime shows the depth of the political crisis, and the absence of any serious solution to resolve the status-quo,” the statement went on to say.

The statement also pointed out that “imprisonment, torture and repression of the nation by the regime is a sign of lack of national agreement.”

Such an attitude is a reflection of the falsehood of the slogans put forward by the Al Khalifa regime on peaceful coexistence, said the statement.

Since the beginning of the unrest in Bahrain, several Bahraini rights groups have strongly denounced the Al Khalifa regime’s continued violation of the rights of hundreds of children in breach of UN conventions.

On a related note, prisoners at the notorious Jaw prison issued a statement on Thursday in which they said that if the situation continues to worsen at the prison, they will declare an open-ended hunger strike.

Informed sources have warned about inhumane conditions at Bahrain’s notorious Jaw Prison, saying more than a dozen prisoners have been brutally beaten and subjected to various forms of physical torture in the detention center, as the Al Khalifa regime continues to terrorize them one way or another.

Also in January, an independent human rights organization raised the alarm over "inhumane conditions" at Bahrain’s Jaw Prison, saying prisoners were exposed to various forms of physical and mental torture at the jail.

The Bahrain Center for Human Rights [BCHR] said officials at the prison had ramped up their repressive measures and harassment of imprisoned political dissidents, including human rights advocate Abdulhadi al-Khawaja.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the kingdom in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifa dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist the tiny island in its crackdown on dissent.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries as a result of the Al Khalifa regime’s crackdown on dissent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023