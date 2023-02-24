0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 21:32

US Announces $2bn In New Ukraine Military Aid

Story Code : 1043333
US Announces $2bn In New Ukraine Military Aid
US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan made the disclosure on CNN Thursday night, asserting that Washington is ready to support Kiev for the long haul against Russia.

"We're going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield," Sullivan said while announcing new aid.

Sullivan, who accompanied Biden on an unannounced trip to Kiev earlier this week, said US officials are constantly looking to give Vladimir Zelensky’s administration the tools it needs to win against Russia.

He did not reveal details of the new military package, which is expected to be officially announced on Friday, but Western media reports said it builds on previous packages to aid Kiev's defense.

The CNN report said the $2 billion package includes new funding for contracts including HIMARS rockets, 155-millimeter artillery ammunition, drones, counter-drone equipment, mine-clearing equipment and secure communications equipment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023