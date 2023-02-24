0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 21:58

US Department of Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Several Russian Banks

Story Code : 1043335
US Department of Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Several Russian Banks
The sanctions particularly restrict certain operations with these banks. However, the Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a general license, “authorizing the wind down and rejection of transactions involving certain financial institutions designated today through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 25, 2023.”
 
In addition, the US imposed restrictions on Russian businessman Alexander Udodov and 14 companies, which, according to the Department of the Treasury, are related to him. The blacklist also includes the investment and wealth management firm Veles Capital and the CONFIDERI Pte Ltd financial services firm.
