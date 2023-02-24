0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 22:00

President Raisi: IRGC Registered Brilliant Record in Fight against Terrorism

Story Code : 1043336
In the commemoration ceremony of the birthday of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and the Day of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in West Azarbaijan province, President Raisi said that IRGC has registered a brilliant record in the fight against terrorism.
 
The enemies are afraid of the IRGC that seeks to defend the divine and human values, he said adding that the enemies have imagined that by assassinating the IRGC’s forces, they will cast doubt on the hearts of Iranian forces and people, but it is just a false imagination.
 
Appreciating IRGC’s efficient and effective efforts in the country’s progress and defending divine as well as human values, President Raisi underlined that IRGC registered a brilliant record in holy defense besides natural disasters including earthquake, and flood all over the country.
 
Enemies have repeatedly failed against the Islamic Republic of Iran and declared it themselves, he said, noting that defeat is the usual situation of the enemies against the Islamic government.
