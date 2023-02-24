0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 22:06

UK Expands Blacklist against Russia: Statement

“UK sanctions on Russia top 1,500 as FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – TASS) targets 92 individuals and entities, including those connected to Rosatom,” the statement said.
 
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on several members of the management of the Russian state corporation Rosatom.
 
“Also sanctioned today are senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, plus executives from Russia’s two largest defence companies, four banks, and other Russian elites. Rosatom has deep connections to the Russian military-industrial complex – including through Alexander Novak who is both a member of the supervisory board and the Deputy Prime Minister in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s administration,” the British Cabinet said in a statement.
 
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against four Russian financial institutions, including MTS Bank.
 
“Four banks, including MTS, are also being sanctioned as part of today’s package. This will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and help the UK and partners to prevent circumvention [of sanctions],” the British Cabinet said in a statement.
 
The United kingdom imposed sanctions on Friday against Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadaev, as well as senior Gazprom, Aeroflot officials, and former Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov.
 
The sanctions list also included the governor of the Tula Region Alexey Dyumin, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nord Stream 2 AG Mattias Warnig, Alexey Kozak, son of the former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, and the mother of the gymnast Alina Kabaeva, Lubov Kabaeva.
 
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against six Russian companies producing and servicing machinery and equipment for the Russian armed forces. The updated version of the sanctions list posted on the website of the British Foreign Office also included two nuclear centers in Sarov and Snezhinsk, as well as the management of the Iranian company Qods Aviation Industry that allegedly supplied drones to Russia.
 
Sanctions were imposed on LLC Zavod (plant – TASS) Sokol and AO Zavod Elekon, Zvezda scientific and production enterprise named after academician G.I. Severin, JSC Izumrud, Lomo, as well as Repair Base for Repair of Aircraft Instruments and Aerodrome Equipment.
 
Sanctions were also imposed on the All-Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics (VNIIEF) in Sarov, which develops and produces nuclear munitions, and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Zababakhin All-Russia Research Institute of Technical Physics (VNIITF) in Snezhinsk. Both research institutes are part of Rosatom State Corporation.
