0
Friday 24 February 2023 - 23:44

Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report

Story Code : 1043346
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
According to a report run by the Iranian IRINN TV, the commanders of Syria's air force and air defense met with the Iranian defense minister in Tehran.
 
The report said that parts of the agreement between the Iranian defense ministry and the Syrian air force and air defense force have been disclosed to the media.
 
According to the agreement between the Iranian and Syrian sides, Iran will export air defense and electronic warfare equipment to Syria to defend itself against aerial aggression.
 
According to the IRINN report, the meeting and the agreement aimed to help Syria strengthen its defense power and establish stability and security in the region. 
 
The report said that the meetings between Iranian and Syrian military officials date back to the Iraqi-imposed war between 1980-88 during which Syria helped Iran militarily against the Saddam Ba'thist regime.
 
It also said that Iran also went to help the Syrian government in the fight against Western-backed terrorism since 2011 invasion.
 
One of the Iranian-made air defenses that Iran likely will give Damascus is 'Khrodad 15', which is capable of detecting, intercepting, and destroying six targets simultaneously, the report added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
More of Normalization: ‘Israeli’ Pavilion at UAE’s IDEX 2023
22 February 2023
North Korea Calls UN Chief
North Korea Calls UN Chief's Remarks on Missile Test 'Unfair'
22 February 2023
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
Journalist Slams Biden for Ignoring Ohio Chemical Spill amid Ukraine Aid
22 February 2023
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
Top Official: EU Running Out of Targets for Anti-Russia Sanctions
21 February 2023