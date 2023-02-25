Iranian Diplomat in Colombia for Talks on Political, Economic Ties

Islam Times - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri has traveled to Colombia for negotiations about political, economic and cultural cooperation between Tehran and Bogota.

Baqeri has visited Bogota as part of a tour of Latin America.In a meeting on Friday, the Iranian deputy foreign minister and his Colombian counterpart talked about various issues relating to the bilateral ties, including the ways to broaden political relations, trade exchanges, as well as scientific, technological and cultural cooperation between the two states.The two diplomats also discussed the stances adopted by Iran and Colombia on international matters and the latest state of the nuclear talks between Iran and world powers.Baqeri also held talks with Colombia’s minister of agriculture about ways to bolster bilateral ties.