Saturday 25 February 2023 - 08:13

Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine

The demonstrations marked the anniversary of the 2018 assassination of Saleh al-Sammad, the former head of Yemen's Ansarullah Supreme Political Council. Similar events took place elsewhere, including the northern city of Sa’ada.

The crowds commemorated Al-Sammad and vowed to continue efforts to liberate all the Yemeni lands from invaders and occupiers.

Demonstrators warned the Saudi-led coalition and the United States against continuing the war on Yemen. They demanded the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Yemen.

The demonstrators also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause to liberate the Palestinian land.

The participants vowed that Palestine will remain the top issue of the Yemeni people and the Arab and Islamic nations. 

The rallies had been called by the leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the United States and other Western states, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to crush Ansarullah, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed. The world’s worst humanitarian crisis has unfolded in Yemen.
