0
Saturday 25 February 2023 - 12:32

Germany's Scholz Says He Wants to Deepen Relations with India, Meets Modi

Story Code : 1043467
Germany
"India and Germany have very good relations and want to deepen them. That will be the topic of our talks and, importantly, peace in the world," Scholz said on Twitter, Reuters reported.

Scholz, meeting Modi for the fourth time, landed in India a day after the first anniversary of Ukraine war, highlighting Delhi's growing importance to Western powers seeking backing for their opposition to the war.

Scholz is also set to push hard for a $5.2 billion deal to sell India six conventional submarines, though this latest attempt by a Western military manufacturing power to wean New Delhi away from its dependence on Russia for military hardware is not expected to yield an immediate result.

Germany's pivot to India is particularly stark, given that close economic ties to China, the main buyer of German machine tools, and Russia, its key energy supplier, have played in German prosperity over the past 15 years.

While one of the stated goals of the lightning trip is to improve economic ties, officials are mindful of the need to press what will soon be the world's most populous country into opposing Russia's invasion, even if a severing of India's economic ties with Moscow is not on the table.

"Every region has its own view," a German official said. "Every region has its own way of doing diplomacy. In our own talks, we are agreed who is the aggressor and who is the victim."

Modi's government has not openly criticized Moscow for the war and instead called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war. India has also sharply raised its purchases of oil from Russia, its biggest supplier of defense hardware, although prices have fallen.

"They pay less, the Indians like that. Russia gets less, and we like that," said a German government official, adding it was impossible to expect other countries to apply sanctions as the European Union and the United States do.

Many in the Global South see Western complaints about the war as hypocrisy, given their long history of military interventions around the world, and fear disrupted supply chains and inflation will cause hunger and famine.

Scholz last met Modi at a June summit of the Group of Seven industrial powers, to which he invited the Indian leader as part of outreach efforts that have become more urgent as concerns grow that China may step up its political support for Russia.

While China is one of Germany's most important trading partners, the war brought home to many in Germany's business community the lack of diversification in the supply chains on which they rely, lending new urgency to efforts to boost exposure to a huge potential market.

Some 1,800 German companies are present in India. Scholz is traveling with a business delegation in a hope of growing that number, with a focus on investment in green technology.

Despite the interest, regulation and trade barriers make India a tough market for German companies to crack, as is shown by the absence of any of Germany's major carmakers from the accompanying delegation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023