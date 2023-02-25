0
Saturday 25 February 2023 - 21:20

“Israeli” Crisis Deepen: Mossad Allows Employees to Protest, Elite Reservists Threaten to Stop Working

Mossad chief David Barnea has reportedly approved a request from employees of the intelligence agency to take part in ongoing protests against the government’s push to radically transform the “judicial system”.

Barnea held a meeting on the matter with the Mossad’s legal adviser, who authorized lower-level ranking officials to take part in the demonstrations.

As conditions of taking part in the protests, Mossad workers cannot expose their identities or take any actions indicating they have political links, a Channel 12 news report said.

Meanwhile, reservist officers and soldiers of the so-called “Military Intelligence’s Special Operations Division” came out strongly against “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu coalition’s planned “judicial overhaul” on Friday.

In an open letter, they warned that they would stop showing up for duty should the government move ahead with its plans.

The more than 100 servicepeople who signed the letter join groups of pilots, tankists, submariners, sailors, and other special forces who have penned similar letters in recent weeks.

In the open letter, the reservists called on Netanyahu’s government to halt the proposed judicial legislation immediately and reach a consensus.

“This is a moment of emergency. If the legislation that aims to turn the judicial system into a political and non-independent branch [of government] continues, and if a broad consensus is not reached on the issue, we will not continue to volunteer for reserve service in the Special Operations Division,” the reservists wrote.

“The legislation in question will destroy everything we have served and fought for. We will not let that happen,” it added.

The signatories included lieutenant colonels, colonels, brigadier generals, and a major general, among dozens of junior officers and sergeants.
