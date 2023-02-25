0
Saturday 25 February 2023 - 21:24

Salami: Iran Decomposed the Enemy, Can Track Satellites with Ground Radars

Story Code : 1043568
Salami: Iran Decomposed the Enemy, Can Track Satellites with Ground Radars
Addressing a congress in Tehran on Saturday, Salami confirmed that “The young local experts have made such great advances in the defense industry in recent years that Iran can now track the satellites with the radars on the ground.”

He further noted that Iranian military forces can hit any ship cruising thousands of kilometers away and can even define the exact point of strike, so that the crew of the target ship would remain unharmed.

In parallel, the Iranian commander also lauded Iran’s success in developing ordinary cruise missiles and manufacturing supersonic and hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting a moving target in the sea.

Salami then pointed to the expansion of Iran’s domain of action, saying the Islamic Republic is now present on the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea and has “decomposed the enemy”.

“The Islamic Revolution has kicked the enemy out of its strategic shelter and forced it into operational expansion,” he stated, adding that the enemy suffers a lack of initiative.

The only way to deal with the arrogant powers is the “language of force”, because the enemy is unfamiliar with the power of logic, while it accepts the logic of power.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023