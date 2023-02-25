0
Saturday 25 February 2023 - 21:28

“Israel”: Cabinet Approves 2-Year Budget, Including $2.4 Billion Boost for Ben Gvir

Story Code : 1043570
“Israel”: Cabinet Approves 2-Year Budget, Including $2.4 Billion Boost for Ben Gvir
The budget for 2023 will stand $131.3 billion — an $8.55 billion increase from last year — before climbing to 139.5 billion in 2024.

One of the budget’s biggest beneficiaries was the so-called "National Security" Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, whose office is set to receive a $2.44 billion boost.

He had originally demanded a $3.8 billion bump and boycotted a meeting on the matter earlier this week as negotiations hit a blip.

The extra money will be used to recruit thousands of additional police officers, over 1,200 new prison guards and hundreds of firefighters. It will also allow a pay raise for “Israeli” police officers and prison guards in the coming year, in addition to the establishment of a national guard.

Not present for Friday’s vote was Tourism Minister Haim Katz, who boycotted it in protest of the government’s plan to end the VAT tax exemption for tourists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023