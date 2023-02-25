0
Saturday 25 February 2023 - 21:44

US Congresswoman Condemns Israel’s Violent Attack on Nablus

Story Code : 1043580
Rashida Tlaib wrote on Twitter: "Today the extremist right-wing government of Israel violently attacked the city of Nablus, leaving 82 Palestinians shot & bringing the 2023 death toll to 61, including 13 children."

The total numbers of victims of this Israeli attack were 11 deaths, including two elderly people and a child, with the number of wounded reaching 102.

"Until the US stops funding this apartheid government, it will enable more death & destruction," Tlaib stressed, referring to the extremist right-wing Israeli cabinet that includes fanatical ministers convicted of violent and racist remarks.

It was not the first time Tlaib, of Palestinian origin, condemned Israeli violence and aggression against the Palestinians.

She has always urged rights groups to stand beside the Palestinians in their legitimate fight against the Israeli occupation of their land.
