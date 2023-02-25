Iran Army, IRGC to Hold Joint Air Defense Drills

Islam Times - Iran's Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are set to stage joint air defense maneuvers aimed at bolstering their defenses against enemy threats to the country’s skies.

According to a Saturday statement by Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, the operational exercise will be carried out Saturday night in certain areas across the country.The exercise will be conducted in coordination with the integrated air defense network,Press TV reported.Iran’s Armed Forces regularly hold military maneuvers to elevate their preparedness and military prowess.The drills serve as a warning message to the enemies against any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.Air defense divisions of the Army and the IRGC held a large-scale military exercise, codenamed 'Modafean Aseman Velayat 1400' (Guardians of 'Velayat' Sky 1400), involving air defense units and domestically-developed military hardware, in October 2021.