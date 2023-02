Islam Times - The Yagodnoye community to the north of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) has been completely taken over by Russian forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company said on Saturday.

"On February 25, the assault units of the Wagner PMC completely captured the populated locality of Yagodnoye north of Bakhmut," the Telegram channel of Prigozhin’s press service quoted him as saying, TASS reported.The press service also published a photo of Wagner fighters in front of the settlement’s entry sign. Yagodnoye is adjacent to Artyomovsk’s northern suburbs.