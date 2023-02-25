Ukraine President Welcomes China Peace Plan, but Western Allies Reject It

Islam Times - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed China's peace plan to end Russia's offensive against his Country but said the plan is only acceptable if it leads to the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian lands.

In a press conference in Kiev on the first anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky said he wants to believe that Beijing is interested in a "fair peace".He indicated he was willing to explore some aspects of China's proposal. He said he planned to meet with President Xi Jinping, adding he knew the plan would be beneficial for both countries and global security.“As far as I know, China respects historical integrity,” Zelensky said. “Let’s work China on this point. Why not?”Western leaders, however, said they are not sure about the proposal and that they believed Beijing does not have enough international credibility to play a mediating role.US President Joe Biden summed up the West's stance on Friday night, saying China's offer to negotiate an exit from the war was "just not rational".“Putin’s applauding it, so how could it be any good?” Biden told ABC News. “I’ve seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed.”NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also took an opposing view towards Beijing's peace plan and said that since China has failed to condemn Russia, it cannot have much credibility to play a mediating role.Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said China had already “taken sides” in the conflict.Nevertheless, Ukraine's charge d'affaires in China Zhanna Leshchynska called the document a "good sign", saying she expected Beijing to be more active in supporting her country. She also expressed hope that China will ask Russia to stop the war and withdraw its forces from the country.Ukraine has presented its own 10-point peace formula, demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops, reparations, and prosecution of Russia's warlords.Zelensky, however, renewed his calls for new military aid, saying Friday that Ukraine's future success on the battlefield depends on the West quickly delivering modern weapons, including long-range artillery and fighter jets, to Kiev.He also said he would do everything in his power to prevent China from allegedly sending weapons to Russia.Russia stated that it appreciates China's plan and is ready to achieve its goals through political and diplomatic means.On Friday, China presented a comprehensive peace plan, urging both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation as it warned against the use of nuclear weapons.