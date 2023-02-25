0
Saturday 25 February 2023 - 22:59

Ukraine President Welcomes China Peace Plan, but Western Allies Reject It

Story Code : 1043587
Ukraine President Welcomes China Peace Plan, but Western Allies Reject It
In a press conference in Kiev on the first anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky said he wants to believe that Beijing is interested in a "fair peace".

He indicated he was willing to explore some aspects of China's proposal. He said he planned to meet with President Xi Jinping, adding he knew the plan would be beneficial for both countries and global security.

“As far as I know, China respects historical integrity,” Zelensky said. “Let’s work China on this point. Why not?”

Western leaders, however, said they are not sure about the proposal and that they believed Beijing does not have enough international credibility to play a mediating role.

US President Joe Biden summed up the West's stance on Friday night, saying China's offer to negotiate an exit from the war was "just not rational".

“Putin’s applauding it, so how could it be any good?” Biden told ABC News. “I’ve seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also took an opposing view towards Beijing's peace plan and said that since China has failed to condemn Russia, it cannot have much credibility to play a mediating role.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said China had already “taken sides” in the conflict.

Nevertheless, Ukraine's charge d'affaires in China Zhanna Leshchynska called the document a "good sign", saying she expected Beijing to be more active in supporting her country. She also expressed hope that China will ask Russia to stop the war and withdraw its forces from the country.

Ukraine has presented its own 10-point peace formula, demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops, reparations, and prosecution of Russia's warlords.

Zelensky, however, renewed his calls for new military aid, saying Friday that Ukraine's future success on the battlefield depends on the West quickly delivering modern weapons, including long-range artillery and fighter jets, to Kiev.  

He also said he would do everything in his power to prevent China from allegedly sending weapons to Russia. 

Russia stated that it appreciates China's plan and is ready to achieve its goals through political and diplomatic means.

On Friday, China presented a comprehensive peace plan, urging both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation as it warned against the use of nuclear weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
EU Fails to Agree New Russia Sanctions
23 February 2023
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
“Israeli” Analyst: “Israel” Will Have to Live with Nuclear Iran
23 February 2023
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
22 February 2023