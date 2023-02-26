0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 08:27

Explosion in Balochistan’s Barkhan Leaves 14 Killed, Injured

Story Code : 1043629
Barkhan Station House Officer (SHO) Sajjad Afzal confirmed the death toll to Dawn. He said that the injured persons have been moved to a nearby hospital.

The official added that a police team has reached the site and cordoned off the area for investigations.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso told Dawn that the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded.

Unverified videos making the rounds on social media show volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast. Mangled motorcycles and charred vegetables can be seen strewn about on the road.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

“Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity,” he said.
