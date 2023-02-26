0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 08:29

4 PMU Forces Killed in ISIL Attack on Iraq's Al Anbar

Story Code : 1043630
4 PMU Forces Killed in ISIL Attack on Iraq
According to the sources, the remnant members of the ISIL terrorist group attacked a village in the Al Anbar province of Iraq, killing four PMU forces.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.
