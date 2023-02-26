0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 08:48

Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow

Story Code : 1043631
Organized by a prominent left-wing German politician, the protest comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war, which drew promises of more weapons from western allies, fresh sanctions against Russia and shows of support for Kyiv across the globe.

"We call on the German chancellor to stop the escalation of arms deliveries. Now!...Because every day lost costs up to 1,000 more lives - and brings us closer to a 3rd world war," the protest's organizers said on their website.

The "Uprising for Peace" was organised in part by Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of Germany's left-wing Die Linke party.

Germany, along with the United States, has been one of the biggest suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.

A police spokesperson said 10,000 people gathered around Germany's symbolic Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin.
