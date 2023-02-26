0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 09:08

Sayyed Safieddine: Previous Confrontations Say Hezbollah, Unlike Opponents, May Never Be Exhausted

Story Code : 1043632
Sayyed Safieddine: Previous Confrontations Say Hezbollah, Unlike Opponents, May Never Be Exhausted
Addressing a ceremony held in Beirut’s Dahiyeh in commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the Iranian Committee for the Reconstruction of Lebanon, Martyr Hussam Khoshnevis, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that the national dialogue is the only war of coping with the crises.

Sayyed Safieddine stressed that previous confrontations say that Hezbollah, unlike its opponents, may never be exhausted regardless of all challenges.

For his part, Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, pointed out that the national consensus is the key to resolving the crises in Lebanon, reiterating that Hezbollah rejects all the foreign interventions pertaining the presidential elections.
