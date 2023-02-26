0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 10:05

Russia against Building World in Interests of Only One Country, Says Putin

Story Code : 1043636
Russia against Building World in Interests of Only One Country, Says Putin
"Regardless of the talk that Russia is the legal successor of the Soviet Union… in the legal sense it is true, though we are not speaking about legal sentences, but about the potential. Today’s Russia has different potential. We understand it and we agree that the world should change," Putin told the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel when answering questions by journalist Pavel Zarubin, TASS reported.
 
Moscow is never against such changes, including in the UN, thinking about reforming it. "But what are we against? Against building the new world only in the interests of one country, the United States in this case," Putin added.
