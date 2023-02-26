0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 10:54

21 Protesters of Netanyahu's Policies Arrested in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1043646
21 Protesters of Netanyahu
Two months have passed since Benjamin Netanyahu regained power in the occupied territories, and during this period, his extreme cabinet was faced with widespread popular protests inside.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli police said in an announcement on Sunday morning that they arrested 21 people during the demonstration of tens of thousands of people against the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet in Tel Aviv.

In this announcement, the Israeli police said all the roads in Tel Aviv, which were blocked for hours during the massive protests against Netanyahu's judicial reform bill, have been reopened.

It was Saturday evening when about 160,000 residents of the occupied territories held massive demonstrations for the eighth consecutive week against Netanyahu's cabinet policies, including judicial reforms.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Israeli regime, defended this plan, claiming that its purpose is to restore the balance between the three powers.

But the opponents of Netanyahu's cabinet consider the "judicial reforms" plan to be a "judicial coup" and believe that the main goal of the reforms proposed by the ruling coalition is to "exonerate Netanyahu from corruption charges in the three cases that are open against him."

In the case known as 1000, Netanyahu is accused of having received about 300,000 dollars in bribes as a gift from Zionist capitalists; According to the said case, Netanyahu has been accused of fraud, deception and breach of trust.

In the case of 2000, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime was accused of fighting with Arnon Mozes, the franchise owner of the famous Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, in order to give positive coverage of him and his activities in this newspaper.
