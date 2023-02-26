0
Sunday 26 February 2023 - 21:47

Arab Parliamentarians Visit Damascus in Bid to Reinstate Syria to Arab League

Story Code : 1043739
Arab Parliamentarians Visit Damascus in Bid to Reinstate Syria to Arab League
The lawmakers were received by Syria's Speaker of the People's Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, who stated that Syria's return to the Arab diplomatic fold is crucial for any joint Arab action to confront current challenges and crises.

Calls for Syria's reinstatement to the Arab League have grown stronger after the devastating earthquake that hit the country on February 6.

Iraqi Council of Representatives Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi urged all Arab countries to adopt a final decision on Syria's return to the Arab diplomatic fold, while Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi stressed the importance of Syria's return to the Arab League to act as an active and effective member in decision-making.

Meanwhile, Syria's ambassador to Oman, Idris Mayya, announced that the joint economic and trade commission between the two countries would resume its activities in the near future.

Also, the sixth session of Oman-Syria joint economic commission will be held later this year in Muscat, focusing on exploring available channels for further advancement of bilateral trade relations.

Last week, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visited Oman and met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said following the devastating earthquake. Oman was one of the few Arab states to maintain diplomatic ties with Damascus despite pressure from the United States and its Persian Gulf allies.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
26 February 2023
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
26 February 2023
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
25 February 2023
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
US Congressman Says Nuland & Blinken ’Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed’
24 February 2023
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes
24 February 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges IRGC To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution
23 February 2023
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
US Uranium Site Catches Fire
23 February 2023