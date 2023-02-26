Arab Parliamentarians Visit Damascus in Bid to Reinstate Syria to Arab League

Islam Times - Several Arab parliament speakers and high-level legislators arrived in Damascus to restore Syria's membership in the Arab League, which was suspended more than a decade ago due to the country's foreign-sponsored conflict.

The lawmakers were received by Syria's Speaker of the People's Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, who stated that Syria's return to the Arab diplomatic fold is crucial for any joint Arab action to confront current challenges and crises.Calls for Syria's reinstatement to the Arab League have grown stronger after the devastating earthquake that hit the country on February 6.Iraqi Council of Representatives Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi urged all Arab countries to adopt a final decision on Syria's return to the Arab diplomatic fold, while Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi stressed the importance of Syria's return to the Arab League to act as an active and effective member in decision-making.Meanwhile, Syria's ambassador to Oman, Idris Mayya, announced that the joint economic and trade commission between the two countries would resume its activities in the near future.Also, the sixth session of Oman-Syria joint economic commission will be held later this year in Muscat, focusing on exploring available channels for further advancement of bilateral trade relations.Last week, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visited Oman and met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said following the devastating earthquake. Oman was one of the few Arab states to maintain diplomatic ties with Damascus despite pressure from the United States and its Persian Gulf allies.