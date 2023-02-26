2 Zionists Killed During Resistance Operation

Islam Times - Two Zionists were killed following a shooting operation launched by Resistance forces on Sunday.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out in Huwara village located in the south of Nablus.The Resistance fighter managed to flee the scene after conducting the operation, according to the reports.The Israeli regime's army is searching for the perpetrator of the operation.Following the continuation of the Zionists' aggression against Palestinians, the number of anti-Zionist operations has increased recently.On February 22, the Israeli regime's forces killed and injured dozens of Palestinians during a barbaric raid on Nablus.