Putin: By Supplying Arms to Kiev West Becomes Companion in Its Crimes

Islam Times - Supplies of weapons to Ukraine by the NATO bloc may be considered the participation in the conflict since the alliance receives no payments for it, which means the West becomes a companion in Kiev’s crimes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"They supply arms worth tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine. This is the participation in a way. Why? Because it is not simply military-technical cooperation, since they do not receive money for it," Putin stated in an interview for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel aired on Sunday, TASS reported.He added that "those arms are delivered unilaterally, which means in a way, at least indirect, but still the participation in the Kiev regime’s crimes".Commenting on the suspension of Russia's participation in the New START treaty, the president stated that Russia should take into account the nuclear potential of not only the US, but all other NATO countries as well, as the alliance considers Moscow’s strategic defeat its key goal."Amid today’s conditions, as all leading NATO countries have announced our strategic defeat as their key goal for making our people suffer as they put it, <…> how cannot we consider their nuclear potential amid this environment?" he continued.The West has only one goal of liquidating the Russian Federation, the Russian president said."They have one goal of liquidating the former Soviet Union and its main part, the Russian Federation," he added.The world should change, though Moscow is against building the new world in the interests of only one country, the US, he stressed."Regardless of the talk that Russia is the legal successor of the Soviet Union… in the legal sense it is true, though we are not speaking about legal sentences, but about the potential. Today’s Russia has different potential. We understand it and we agree that the world should change," he said."Moscow is never against such changes, including in the UN, thinking about reforming it. But what are we against? Against building the new world only in the interests of one country, the United States in this case," Putin added.