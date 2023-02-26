Large Crowd in London Demands End to Sending Weapons to Ukraine

Islam Times - A group of people in London held a demonstration, calling for peace in Ukraine and an end to sending more arms.

At the demonstration held by Stop the War Coalition at Portland Place in Central London, the protesters chanted anti-war slogans, while holding banners against sending more weapons to Ukraine as well as Russia. The group later marched toward Trafalgar square, Anadolu news agency reported.Jeremy Corbyn, a former Labor Party leader and member of parliament for Islington North, was among the attendees at the anti-war protest.Speaking to Anadolu, Dalia Sanchez, an anti-war activist, said that she just wants to see the end of the war as so many people have lost their lives, regardless of which side they are on."I don't agree with sending weapons [to Ukraine] because, it extends the war," she continued, adding both NATO and Russia should engage in talks to prevent more escalation and deaths."There is no need for war," Sanchez said, adding that this is a result of "failed diplomacy".John Clark, another participant at the demonstration, also said that he thinks NATO's Eastern expansion is not right."I am here today just because I think we need to stop war mongers and we need to reconsider what is happening," he added."I want to see cease-fire and talk for the peace," Clark said, adding, "We should be sending diplomats, not weapons."Also speaking to Anadolu, Talia, an activist who only gave her first name, said, "US is manipulating the world for its own interest.""I think we should stop sending weapons, we should start talking, because it doesn't bring us a solution," she continued, adding, "We need to understand that Russia is big, powerful country and we should not the forget that it is a big nuclear state."Meanwhile, another group of people held a counter-protest, calling for increasing the military supply to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.Chanting pro-Ukraine slogans, the group was seen holding banners, calling for arming Ukraine to stop Russia.Russia's war in Ukraine has entered its second year with at least 8,000 civilians killed, according to the UN. Western countries have stood with Ukraine supplying it with weapons to fight Russia.