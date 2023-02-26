Intelligence Minister: Arab Nations Unable to Buy Security through Normalization with Israel

Islam Times - Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmayeel Khatib warned about the serious threat posed to the West Asian region by Israel, and said that normalization of relations with Tel Aviv will not bring security to the regional Arab states.

“Security is not established through deals and memoranda of understanding with the child-killing Zionist regime. It is established from inside and through cooperation among neighboring countries,” Khatib stated.He added that the Zionist regime is today seeking to create an integrated defense system in the regime.That’s while, he noted, the regime has been humiliated in the face of Palestinians and the measures it is taking would have no results but to plunder countries’ assets.The Iranian intelligence minister expressed hope that lasting security is established between Iran and its neighboring countries thanks to efforts by President Ebrahim Rayeesi’s administration to forge good ties with those countries.Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed United States-brokered agreements with Israel to normalize their ties with the TelAviv regime. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.Palestinian officials censured the deal between the Arab countries and Israel to establish normal diplomatic relations, describing the agreement as a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian nation”.The international community has strongly condemned the latest Israeli brutal raids in the Gaza Strip, voicing its deep concern over the latest rounds of violence by the Tel Aviv regime against Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.Iran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.Iranian officials have repeatedly underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underscored that the presence of foreigners is harmful.Tehran has urged the neighboring countries to be extremely vigilant about any US-Israeli plan that clearly aims to disturb the stability, security and order of the region.