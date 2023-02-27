0
Monday 27 February 2023 - 09:29

Most Americans Support Haley’s Proposed Competency Test for Politicians over 75: Poll

Story Code : 1043826
Most Americans Support Haley’s Proposed Competency Test for Politicians over 75: Poll
The Fox News Poll found that 77 percent of Americans are in favor of competency tests for politicians over 75, compared to just 20 percent who oppose it and three percent who are unsure.
 
Haley, who launched her bid for the White House earlier this month, called for mental competency tests for older politicians in an apparent jab at US President Joe Biden and former president Trump, who are 80 and 76 years old, respectively, The hill reported.
 
Biden said in a new interview that concerns about his age are “totally legitimate,” but that he is not considering his age when deciding whether to run for reelection. Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, and would be 82 when sworn into office if he is reelected in 2024.
 
The poll also found that 43 percent of Republican voters would like to see Trump as the party’s nominee, while 28 percent back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the nominee, and Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence each received 7 percent.
 
Only Trump and Haley have officially declared their bids for the GOP primary, but other Republicans, including Pence and DeSantis, are reportedly mulling a run for the nation’s top office.
 
More than half of Democratic votes said that they would like to see someone other than Biden as the party’s nominee, while 44 percent of all respondents approved of his performance as president.
 
The poll was conducted Feb. 19 to 22 among 1,006 registered voters, and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
26 February 2023
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
26 February 2023
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
25 February 2023
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023