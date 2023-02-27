West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official

Islam Times - The Neanderthal anti-Russian prejudice of Western nations and their desire to tear Russia apart led to the need of performing the “special military operation” (war in Ukraine), Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said.

"What else can be said in this regard? The only thing: wise predecessors of recent stupid Western state-mongers say ‘Deus quos vult perdere dementat prius’ - whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Exactly this drive into hysterics and the obsession with tearing our country apart eventually led to the special military operation," Medvedev added.

"Their convulsions are fed by the Neanderthal anti-Russian prejudice and the desire to create a newly appeared Frankenstein represented by Ukraine - a special ‘anti-Russia’," the politician wrote in an article for the Izvestiya newspaper, speaking about non-recognition of results of the referendum in Crimea by the collective West, TASS reported.