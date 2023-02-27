0
Monday 27 February 2023 - 09:31

West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official

Story Code : 1043827
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
"Their convulsions are fed by the Neanderthal anti-Russian prejudice and the desire to create a newly appeared Frankenstein represented by Ukraine - a special ‘anti-Russia’," the politician wrote in an article for the Izvestiya newspaper, speaking about non-recognition of results of the referendum in Crimea by the collective West, TASS reported.
 
"What else can be said in this regard? The only thing: wise predecessors of recent stupid Western state-mongers say ‘Deus quos vult perdere dementat prius’ - whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.
 
Exactly this drive into hysterics and the obsession with tearing our country apart eventually led to the special military operation," Medvedev added.
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
26 February 2023
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
26 February 2023
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
25 February 2023
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023