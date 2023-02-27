0
Monday 27 February 2023 - 09:51

Iran Honors Martyrs of Media Outlets as ’Narrators of Resistance’

The families of media martyrs from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, and Lebanon are attending this event.
 
Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani delivered a speech in which he praised the great martyrs and their sacrifices, whom he referred to as a treasure that must be well-invested.
 
“The media presence of our martyrs makes them carry the sublime values that led them to achieve the goal of martyrdom,” the Quds Force commander said, emphasizing that “The martyrs of resistance personified all its beauty in which the world stands in line in a show of respect to this resistance.
 
The enemy imposed a compound war in wake of its humiliating defeat, and media was one tool of this war,” General Ghaani underlined.
 
The global arrogance, atop of which is the US and the ‘Israeli’ entity, promoted that those who own money and the biggest weapon are to emerge victorious in the wars. However, despite its limited capabilities, the media of the resistance front succeeded in conveying the voice of truth, the IRG Quds Force chief concluded.
