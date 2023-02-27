0
Monday 27 February 2023 - 11:42

Migrant Shipwreck in Italy Kills at Least 60, Including 12 Children

Story Code : 1043856
Migrant Shipwreck in Italy Kills at Least 60, Including 12 Children
The vessel sank in rough seas before dawn near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
 
Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula, RAI said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn on Sunday.
 
Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters that 81 people had survived the shipwreck. Twenty of them were hospitalized, including one person in intensive care.
 
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who travelled to the scene, said 20-30 people might still be missing, amid reports from survivors that the boat had been carrying between 150 and 200 migrants.
 
It said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.
 
Coast guard and other rescue services were not immediately available for more details.
Comment


Featured Stories
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
26 February 2023
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
26 February 2023
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
25 February 2023
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
Iran Sells Air Defense, Electronic Warfare to Syria: Report
24 February 2023
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
Biden Says He Won’t Visit Ohio Town Hit by Toxic Spill
25 February 2023
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike
24 February 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles as Rivals Trained
24 February 2023