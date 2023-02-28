0
Tuesday 28 February 2023 - 04:34

Iranian Foreign Minister Meets European Counterparts in Geneva

Story Code : 1043954
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets European Counterparts in Geneva
The top Iranian diplomat, who is visiting Switzerland to attend the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council and a high-ranking conference on disarmament, held separate meetings with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto and his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib on Monday.

In the meetings, the Iranian foreign minister and his European counterparts talked about various issues, such as the relations between Iran and the European countries, negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removal of sanctions against Tehran, ways to end the war in Ukraine, cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the unconstructive stances that the US and a number of Europeans adopted on the recent riots in Iran.



Amirabdollahian is accompanied by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani and Iran's Secretary of the High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi in the visit to Geneva.
